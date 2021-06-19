https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/19/stop-making-it-about-you-whiny-don-lemon-chastises-parents-who-dont-want-crt-in-schools-1091416/

CNN host Don Lemon criticized parents who are opposed to the teaching of the highly controversial curriculum known as “Critical Race Theory,” saying they should stop making it about themselves.

Lemon joined with network colleague Chris Cuomo on Thursday during their nightly hand-off to criticize conservatives who have objected to CRT on the basis of its Marxist leanings and anti-white messaging, including alleged “white privilege.”

“That’s the idea … that’s the whole thing about white privilege,” said Lemon. “People don’t like to have their pleasure interrupted, their peace interrupted. And so, people think that it should be the way it should be because they have been taught that in this country.

“But, you know,” he continued, “telling people, having people come to the realization, especially ancestors [descendants] of slaves, that they were enslaved, and that they were beaten and they were sold, that they weren’t able to accrue wealth, they weren’t able to go to school, weren’t able to go vote … you think that makes them feel good?”

“So, the folks on the other side, stop making it about you. Be curious instead of judgmental, that’s all,” Lemon added.

His comments come as parents of all ethnicities have begun showing up at school board meetings all over the country and railing against the curriculum. According to a recent NBC News analysis, there are at least 165 local and national groups formed to push the divisive curriculum out of schools.

“Parents are right to revolt against critical race theory in the classroom,” Manhattan Institute senior fellow and CRT researcher Christopher Rufo told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Children are not inherently ‘oppressors’ and should not be implicated for historical crimes on the basis of their race. That’s the kind of propaganda that belongs in a Soviet history museum—not American K-12 classrooms.”

In addition, GOP-led states are either considering legislation to ban the materials from schools or have already passed bills barring it.

Some teachers are also rejecting the curriculum as well, and for the same reason — they believe it teaches kids to hate others based solely on the color of their skin.

Lilit Vanetsyan, a teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, rallied parents attending a Loudoun School Board meeting earlier this month to keep fighting the curriculum on behalf of their children.

“Parents, the longer that you wait and don’t have your child’s schools accountable, gives these guys more time to dictate what’s best for your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health,” she told audience members, pointing at the board.

“Students, you are on the front lines of these indoctrination camps. Challenge the staff when you are presented with a ludicrous statement and do not allow anybody to tell you that you cannot accomplish anything because of your skin color, or to hate yourself because of your skin color,” Vanetsyan added. “Students, it is up to you to be the next generation of victims or victors.”

As for Lemon, social media users pushed back against his admonishment of parents who oppose CRT.

“Does Don’s white husband have #whiteprivilege? If so how does he deal with it?” conservative commentator David Webb, who is black, remarked.

“So you see stuff like this, where parents are upset over what they believe their kids are being taught, and the childless don lemon is like, ‘stop making it about you,’” added the Washington Examiner’s Tsar Beckett Adams. “[I]t doesn’t get more ‘about you’ than what happens to your own children. [A] person with kids would know that.”

“Does anybody like having their pleasure/ peace interrupted? And if CRT is disruptive, why pursue it with such passion?” another user noted.

“It’s not education, it’s indoctrination,” another said.

