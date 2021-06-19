https://www.oann.com/tennis-rublev-through-to-halle-final/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-rublev-through-to-halle-final



FILE PHOTO: Tennis – ATP Masters 1000 – Italian Open – Foro Italico, Rome, Italy – May 15, 2021 Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego celebrates winning his quarter final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane FILE PHOTO: Tennis – ATP Masters 1000 – Italian Open – Foro Italico, Rome, Italy – May 15, 2021 Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego celebrates winning his quarter final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

June 19, 2021

(Reuters) – Fourth seed Andrey Rublev churned out another win as he overcame qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 3-6 6-3 to reach the final in Halle on Saturday.

The Russian dropped his first set this week on the grass but responded to ease through a deciding set and book a Sunday final against either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Ugo Humbert.

Rublev claimed his 33rd match win of the year – second only to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (39) on the ATP standings.

He also took his match record in ATP 500 events to 29-2 since the Tour resumed last year after the coronavirus shutdown – a period in which he has won four titles at that level.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

