In celebration of “Juneteenth,” Grammy-award winning singer Macy Gray wants to cancel the American flag as it currently exists.

Gray’s proposal came on the same day that President Joe Biden signed a bill declaring “Juneteenth” — June 19, the day on which the abolition of slavery is annually celebrated — a federal holiday.

What did Gray say?

Writing in an essay for MarketWatch, the five-time Grammy-nominee claimed Old Glory now represents the same values as the Confederate flag, citing the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The Confederate battle flag, which was crafted as a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery, is just recently tired. We don’t see it much anymore. However, on the 6th, when the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory — the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement,” Gray wrote.

“President Biden, Madame Harris and members of Congress: the American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief,” she continued. “Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.”

Among other problems with the American flag — which currently has 50 stars and 13 stripes — Gray contended the flag should have 52 stars, to include Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, and the white stripes should be “off white” because the color, which represents purity and innocence, does not accurately represent America.

“America is great. It is beautiful. Pure, it ain’t. It is broken and in pieces,” Gray said.

“What if the stripes were OFF-white? What if there were 52 stars to include D.C. and Puerto Rico? What if the stars were the colors of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale?” Gray continued. “The blue square represents vigilance and perseverance; and the red stripes stand for valor. America is all of those things. So, what if those elements on the flag remained?”

The U.S. has flown the same American flag design since 1960. Ohio high schooler Bob Heft was credited for designing the current flag.

So what does Gray’s proposed flag look like?

This, via MarketWatch:

Image source: MarketWatch

