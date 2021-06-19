https://www.gopusa.com/trump-schumer-would-have-fought-for-his-partys-candidate-mcconnell-didnt/

Donald Trump thinks it’s time for Senator Mitch McConnell to be removed from GOP leadership and replaced with someone who can reinvigorate the party.

During a wide-ranging interview on The Sara Carter Show earlier this week, the former president said the best way to get the Republican Party back on track and possibly unified is to remove the old establishment leadership, like McConnell (R-Kentucky). Trump blames the seven-term senator and other GOP leaders for the loss of two Senate seats in Georgia and failing to unify the party.

“You start it off by getting somebody to replace Mitch McConnell in the Senate,” Trump shared. “You get somebody with a voice that is a modern-day voice who understands what the party is all about, because Mitch doesn’t know.”

Trump argues that current Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-New York) would never have allowed a Democratic president to have an election stolen from him.

“Schumer would have fought for his president when they had all of the discrepancies and irregularities that they saw – but this guy [McConnell] didn’t,” the former president stated.

“[If McConnell had fought] you would have had someone in White House who would have been vetoing all of this horrible legislation that they’re passing left and right because they stick together better than the Republicans stick together frankly. They don’t have [any Mitt] Romneys over there.”

Asked if he intends to run in 2024, Trump responded: “As far as [the 2024 election] is concerned, I think everyone is going to be very happy.”

Other topics Carter discussed with Trump during the 40-minute interview included the current border crisis, President Joe Biden’s relationship with foreign leaders, threats to America’s energy independence, and the role of the Obama administration in the “Russia hoax” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

