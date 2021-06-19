https://beckernews.com/tucker-carlsons-response-to-media-freak-out-about-questioning-fbis-role-in-january-6th-is-classic-tucker-39804/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had a blazing response to the extreme hyperventilation over his show questioning the FBI’s role in the lead up to the January 6th events at the nation’s capitol.

Tucker, of course, was referring to the bombshell report published at Revolver News that questions whether certain members of “far-right extremist groups” who have thus far gone unindicted were in fact FBI informants or undercover agents.

On Tuesday, Tucker had on the editor of Revolver News, Darren Beattie, who fleshed out the story. The news media, predictably, losts its mind over daring to question the official narrative of the January 6th insurrection. On Thursday night, Tucker addressed the hyperbolic blowback in ‘classic Tucker’ fashion. Watch:

“Well, there’s been an enormous amount of hyper-ventilating in Washington over a segment we did two nights ago in which we pointed out that there were pretty clearly a number of people in the crowd at the Capitol on January 6th who had been in previous contact with the FBI about what was going to happen that day,” Tucker said in his monologue.

“Some of them may have encouraged others at the scene to commit crimes,” he went on. “Now, if that happened, and we believe it did happen, it would not be out of character for the FBI. They have done things very much like that before. That is beyond dispute.”

“But in this case, they are disputing it,” Tucker continued. “Not the FBI directly — they haven’t said a word. But the obedient minions of the national security state who run the social media accounts for the NY Times and occupy the anchor desks at CNN, they became hysterical when we mentioned it.”

“‘You can’t say that!’ they screamed, ‘That’s not allowed!’” Tucker mocked.

“The geniuses at Twitter weighed in to inform us that the people we had described as agents of the FBI were, in fact, just FBI informants,” he went on. “So, shut up. Hilarious.”

“But we won’t shut up, and we shouldn’t. It could not be more obvious at this point that the government is in fact hiding something, probably quite a few things,” he said. “So best to abandon theatrics and find out what they are hiding, that’s our job.”

Carlson asked the following three questions:

“How many of the so-called insurrectionists on January 6 had a relationship with the FBI? How many of these FBI moles encouraged others that day to break the law at the Capitol?” “If the Justice Department knew there were going to be protestors massing at the Capitol that day, and it’s clear they did know, then why didn’t they do anything to stop the riot? Why did police at the Capitol allow protestors to walk in, as video shows that they did?” “Why can’t we see the tape for ourselves? The government is hiding more than 14,000 hours of video surveillance tape that shows exactly what did happen at the Capitol that day? Why are they hiding that? And why aren’t news organizations demanding to see it?”

If the answer to the first question is “none,” Tucker said, they would admit they were wrong and apologize. “But if the answer is not ‘none,’ and we’re pretty sure it isn’t ‘none,’ then people who claim otherwise are liars and hacks, and should leave the public state immediately because they have betrayed their readers and viewers.” he added. Tucker said usch media outlets “are working to protect the regime at the expense of the public.”

“Please prove us wrong,” he implored.

Tucker Carlson, of course, was right when he suggested that the FBI infiltrating far-right extremist groups, and then failing to thwart them from carrying out an “insurrection” plot, would not be out-of-character. Indeed, the FBI has a long history of ‘entrapment’ schemes and orchestrating what the Guardian in 2011 called “fake terrorist plots.”

“The target, the motive, the ideology and the plot were all led by the FBI,” Karen Greenberg, a law professor at Fordham University in New York, told The Guardian.

“FBI agents then run a sting, often creating a fake terror plot in which it helps supply weapons and targets,” the report noted. “Then, dramatic arrests are made, press conferences held and lengthy convictions secured. But what is not clear is if many real, actual terrorists are involved.”

Additionally, there are identified participants in the January 6th riots, some of them among the leadership of the far-right groups, who can be credibly traced as ostensible “FBI informants.”

On Tuesday, Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert drew on questions that were posed by a Revolver News article referenced by Tucker Carlson on his prime time Fox News show on Tuesday. The article pointed to the Michigan case of the Whitmer kidnapping plot, when 5 of the 14 ‘conspirators’ were undercover FBI agents or informants. The FBI’s agent-in-charge would go on to play a key role in the January 6th investigation.

Furthermore, we know that the FBI was monitoring for far-right extremists unconstitutionally since the November election for potential activity to target the Electoral College. In fact, the organized left had been ‘wargaming’ for a contested election since early 2020, and as a Time article pointed out, the narrative that Trump would ‘incite’ a riot had been set since March of that year.

When combined with information that the National Guard and the Capitol Police were effectively issued “stand down orders,” and not only that, Capitol Police held doors open for sight seers and told protesters they could ‘peacefully’ protest in the Senate chamber, then you have what appears to be a trap to invite “pro-Trump” protesters into the Capitol building to blame them for a “coup” and an “insurrection.”

If you add to this that it appears that all of the citizens inside the Capitol building were unarmed and did not provably kill anyone, then the media’s narrative about the “deadly” January 6th event simply does not match the facts on the ground. It is Americans’ rights to keep asking questions about what happened at their Capitol that day.

No, we must not “shut up.”

OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author's opinion.

