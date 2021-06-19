https://noqreport.com/2021/06/19/u-s-agrees-to-grant-islamist-erdogan-lead-role-in-protecting-kabul-airport/

OLIVIER MATTHYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Monday to grant Turkey’s Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a “lead role” in providing security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan in September, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Biden and Erdoğan met in Brussels on June 14 while in the Belgium capital to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (N.A.T.O.) summit. During their closed-door meeting, the two leaders “had a detailed discussion of a potential Turkish mission to secure the airport” in Kabul, Afghanistan, once a coalition of U.S. and N.A.T.O. troops withdraw from the country on September 11, Sullivan told reporters during an on-the-record press call on June 17.

“The President [Joe Biden] and President Erdoğan agreed that they would work together to make this happen,” the U.S. national security adviser confirmed.

A reporter at Thursday’s press call referenced Turkey’s offer to “secure and operate the [Hamid Karzai] international airport [in Kabul] provided it receives what its defense minister called political, financial, and logistical support” and asked Sullivan if Biden’s administration had “any sense of what exactly Turkey would need to fulfill this task” and what the […]

