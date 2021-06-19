https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/559246-unvaccinated-nfl-player-rips-leagues-covid-19-rules-id-rather

NFL player Cole Beasley said that he does not plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and threatened to defy league protocol for players amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated,” the wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, shared in a statement on Twitter on Friday. “I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period.”

“I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living. I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol,” he added.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

The NFL and the NFL Player’s Association earlier this month agreed to new COVID-19 guidance, lifting most rules for those who have been vaccinated.

Vaccinated players will be allowed to eat meals as a team, leave hotels when traveling to interact with fans and others, go to media activities, use saunas and steam rooms and more.

But players who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to participate in any of those activities. They will also have to get tested for COVID-19 daily, abide by social distancing guidelines, wear masks and more.

The policies currently apply to summer training camps for players and preseason games, according to multiple reports.

Public health officials have encouraged all Americans to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Beasley in his Friday statement said that he doesn’t “play for the money anymore,” telling the NFL to “fine me if you want” for violating health protocols.

“My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar,” he said. “I love my teammates and enjoy playing ball because all the outside bs goes out the window in these moments. I just want to win the Super Bowl and enjoy these relationships that will be created along the way.

“I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one,” he added. “If I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”

The Hill has reached out to the Buffalo Bills for comment.

