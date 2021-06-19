https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-nancy-pelosi-refuses-to-say-if-15-week-old-unborn-baby-is-human-when-pressed-by-reporter

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) on Thursday refused to say that an unborn baby at 15 weeks old is a human being.

“Is an unborn baby at 15 weeks a human being?” a reporter from CNS News asked Pelosi, a professed Catholic, referring to an upcoming legal challenge heading for the Supreme Court.

“Let me just say that I’m a big supporter of Roe v. Wade,” Pelosi said, according to The Washington Examiner. “I am a mother of five children in six years. I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Pressed again if the unborn child is “a human being,” Pelosi ignored the question and moved on to other reporters.

It remains unclear which species the unborn child would be if not human.

As highlighted by Catholic News Agency, the House Speaker is extreme when it comes to her support for abortion: “The Speaker has long supported legal abortion and has advocated for taxpayer-funded abortion by repealing the Hyde Amendment. She has also supported the Equality Act, legislation that the U.S. bishops’ conference (USCCB) has warned would ‘punish’ religious groups opposed to the redefinition of marriage and transgender ideology.”

When Pelosi was asked a similar question in 2015 about unborn children, Fox News noted, she similarly “said she had ‘great standing’ to speak on the matter ‘as a mother of five in six years,’ and that she knows more about having babies than the pope.”

Back in May, Pelosi rebuffed the notion that she should be banned from receiving Holy Communion over her pro-abortion stance. The Daily Wire reported:

Pelosi was prompted by a reporter, “The U.S. Archbishops and the Bishops Conference doesn’t want you to receive Communion. Your remarks on that?” Pelosi stated, “No, they don’t. No. I think I can use my own judgment on that,” then continued, “I’m pleased by what the Vatican put out on that subject. Did you read that?” The reporter responded, “It’ll be up to the individual priest.” “No, it basically says, ‘Don’t be divisive on the subject,” Pelosi replied, referring to a May 7 letter from Luis Cardinal Ladaria, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican.

Pelosi’s hometown bishop suggested that same month that pro-abortion lawmakers refrain from Communion, Fox News noted. “If you find that you are unwilling or unable to abandon your advocacy for abortion, you should not come forward to receive Holy Communion,” said San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a pastoral letter.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, the archbishop, in his letter, “quoted extra-Biblical texts such as Didache: ‘You shall not murder a child by abortion nor kill that which is born,’ as well as the Epistle of Barnabas: ‘You shall not kill the child by obtaining an abortion. Nor, again, shall you destroy him after he is born.’”

WATCH:

Reporter asks Nancy Pelosi, “Is an unborn baby at 15 weeks a human being?” Pelosi: “Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade. I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman’s right to choose.” pic.twitter.com/JnCX67Cfk3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2021

