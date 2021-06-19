https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/19/what-could-go-wrong-nyc-dropping-charges-against-hundreds-of-people-arrested-for-looting-during-riots-last-year/

We’ve run across yet another story that has elicited this evergreen response:

That makes no sense — John F. Rudman (@Colonel_John) June 19, 2021

True, and yet it’s real:

Charges dropped for hundreds of alleged looters in New York City. https://t.co/DiSGCZWUST — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 19, 2021

Color us NOT shocked.

This could be the most effective GOP ad in history. Just wow. https://t.co/xQ8HBGJGRW — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 19, 2021

And to think the Democrats and media have been making the laughable claim that Republican criticism of Democrats for being anti-police and lax on public safety is “misleading.”

Political violence is ok as long as Government supports it.

That’s the scary message being sent by Government in Democrat run areas. https://t.co/tGCOnIMAzO — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile if you took a selfie inside the Capitol you’re in solitary. https://t.co/0yIINGhgNH — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) June 19, 2021

good thing they didn’t steal a Nancy Pelosi envelope — Razor (@hale_razor) June 19, 2021

And they wonder why successful people are heading south…. — AvgWhtGuy (@AvgWht) June 19, 2021

Any wonder why liberals and leftist are destroying America? https://t.co/TgZXiKtxpO — TUMO (@SothurnYankee) June 19, 2021

If we want accountability, we need to place MAGA hats on these looters. https://t.co/zjvxjZb3Kq — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) June 19, 2021

This part of the NBC News story is also noteworthy:

The NYPD did set up a task force after the riots to examine videos and photos to separate suspected rioters from peaceful protesters. That work shares similarities with what the FBI is doing in making hundreds of arrests after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. But unlike federal prosecutors who are moving forward with prosecutions of the Capitol Hill rioters, New York City prosecutors are disposing of most burglary-related cases.

Priorities!

