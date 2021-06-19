https://thelibertydaily.com/whopping-58-of-doctors-in-the-association-of-american-physicians-and-surgeons-are-not-vaccinated/

“Follow the science,” they say.

“The vaccines are totally safe so disregard the dozens of articles per day claiming there are any significant negative reactions,” they say.

“Listen to the doctors,” they say.

Listen to the doctors. Okay. How about THESE doctors:

To be fair, the AAPS is comprised of doctors who believe in health freedom. Many members have taken on Big Pharma and Big Insurance in the past and are considered to be right-leaning conservative or libertarian, politically speaking. Wikipedia associates them with Ron and Rand Paul and therefore classifies the group as “ultra-rightwing.”

But they’re doctors nonetheless. Politics and medicine often do mix, unfortunately, and these folks have been on the right side of both arguments. I’ve spoken to two of the executives in the group and they’re utterly fantastic. They know their stuff and they were right there, early on saying lockdowns wouldn’t be effective, early treatment with cheap drugs likely will be effective, and vaccines should be a choice with no mandates or pressure applied.

Vaccine-tyrants always tell us we need to follow the science and listen to doctors. But they only want us to abide by their understanding of science and listen to doctors who embrace their authoritarian doctrines. Thankfully, more good guys are emerging.

