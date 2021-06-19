https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ce4cc0bbafd42ff5868790
SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Arizona police were involved in a shooting with the driver of a pickup truck who is…
Located over the mountains from Los Angeles, Kern County has always been a different kind of place. Settled largely by “Okies and Arkies” from the Depression-era South, the area has a culture more sou…
A New York-based psychiatrist who recently told a Yale audience that she fantasizes about shooting white people in the head, then claimed her comments were taken out of context, has now declared that …
In the midst of the nation’s racial upheaval last year, media outlets including the Associated Press, the New York Times and the Washington Post rushed to start capitalizing the word “Black” in refere…