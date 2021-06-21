https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/21/adorable-deflection-sen-whitehouses-colorful-attempt-to-change-the-subject-gets-roasted-on-a-twitter-mockery-spit/

As you most likely know, Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has been facing some scrutiny by those not in the mainstream media after being questioned about his membership in a reportedly white-only beach club in Rhode Island.

After all that, Whitehouse’s Twitter account apparently tried to change the subject to climate change with this tweet that looks like an old school late-night test pattern on television:

Ah, OK pal.

One thing’s for sure:

Er, yeah, that’s definitely happening.

It’s just too perfect, and Whitehouse set it up like a bowling pin.

OK, now our sides hurt.

