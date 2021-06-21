https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/21/adorable-deflection-sen-whitehouses-colorful-attempt-to-change-the-subject-gets-roasted-on-a-twitter-mockery-spit/

As you most likely know, Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has been facing some scrutiny by those not in the mainstream media after being questioned about his membership in a reportedly white-only beach club in Rhode Island.

After all that, Whitehouse’s Twitter account apparently tried to change the subject to climate change with this tweet that looks like an old school late-night test pattern on television:

These stripes show the temperate change in Rhode Island from 1850 – 2020. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Cz3Vojyj07 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 21, 2021

Ah, OK pal.

One thing’s for sure:

Dude’s getting roasted in the comments. 😂 https://t.co/1gJDZJF6sC — Paul Leavitt (@legitleavitt) June 22, 2021

Er, yeah, that’s definitely happening.

That’s An Adorable Deflection https://t.co/evnzEfNy8G — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) June 22, 2021

This pattern would look great on swim trunks for a trip to a whites only beach club. https://t.co/380S8SPcCv — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) June 22, 2021

Are you sure you want to be tweeting colors right now? https://t.co/FykSYwIwkt — JustPointingItOut (@lstaff25) June 22, 2021

It’s just too perfect, and Whitehouse set it up like a bowling pin.

Dude, we ain’t letting the all white yacht club thing go. Ever. You’re a racist. By your own Party’s definition. 😀 https://t.co/MhNN7Rbl1T — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 22, 2021

This isn’t how you do damage control… https://t.co/NYReaKwOSK — Rebecca Ann (@BecksOfBucks) June 22, 2021

These stripes represent the different races at your beach club. https://t.co/MR8s1q5YKY pic.twitter.com/geJlNmWYxw — RBe (@RBPundit) June 22, 2021

The temperatures aren’t the only thing Senator Whitehouse misses from the 1850s. https://t.co/vuhdnOO9Iv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 22, 2021

It looks like a beach towel you can use at your whites only club. — PammyJune (@pmclean62) June 22, 2021

The weather at your “whites only club “ looks pleasant https://t.co/zb0jvP5VNN pic.twitter.com/DfLfQoBuWe — Dale McKussic (@DMcKussic) June 22, 2021

Standard, racist tactic… LOOK CLIMATE change. https://t.co/IcTo5sJ69f — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) June 22, 2021

I notice there is no black or brown stripes here. Just how you like it — Chris (@ChrisMears00) June 22, 2021

These stripes show the skin tones that Sen. Whitehouse is willing to associate with. https://t.co/dqOMKJFVfU pic.twitter.com/ESXhmuxpH7 — Andre Tarquinio (@81sportsfan) June 22, 2021

OK, now our sides hurt.

***

