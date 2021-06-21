https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-audit-chairwoman-dr-kelli-ward-corrects-lying-anderson-cooper-video/

Dr. Ward trashed the false narratives portrayed by the media and leftist extremists like far left Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Dr. Kelli Ward: Hello Arizona, it is time for the daily update from the Republican Party of Arizona. I am your Chairwoman Dr Kelli ward. Arizona Secretary of State, radical leftist Liberal Democrat Katie Hobbs is on Twitter calling for an end to the full forensic audit of the 2020 Maricopa County election, again.

This time her reason is a story from her allies on CNN, who appear to have stolen a story from local reporter, Jen, throw a fit-field without even giving her credit for her misInformation, How dare they. CNN claims that data from the Maricopa County audit was taken to a secure lab somewhere in Montana. They even sent a reporter to Montana to the private property of one of the executives of a company that is a contractor for the forensic audit. The network also appears to want to dox the auditor if they can get away with it by just showing a little video highlighting his property and going to realtor.com to get information about it. The reporter says he did pass “No Trespassing” signs at the Montana property, so he had to resort to drone footage and real estate listings of the property to get out his propaganda. his so called expose showed a home, a rather nice one, and a barn, and a lot of acres, but the CNN flunky informed Anderson Cooper that there was no sign of a secure lab in his expert opinion, it’s oh so mysterious.

He also admitted that he had no facts to deal with. He said this, Is this the secure powerful laboratory? is Arizona voting data inside that cabin? We just don’t know, but it could be. Is that supposed to be journalism? Thank goodness President Trump exposed CNN for being fake news and woke up America to the propaganda being spewed by them.

the factual information that we have is that the company in question, CyFIR, does have a secure lab. it makes sense that they would have a secure lab since the company does work for the United States Department of Defense, the DOD, as well as other federal agencies and fortune 500 companies. While I don’t know the particulars about this company, most DOD contractors are required to have security clearances, a fact that media outlets like CNN are ignoring. over the last year, many of us have learned to work remotely using VPNs or other security measures, it really can be done securely and I’m sure Cypher knows how. if a cypher executive is working remotely, and securely from his Montana home, how is that a news story?

The story should be why the Maricopa county board of supervisors will not demand that Dominion, hand over the Splunk logs hardware keys and passwords subpoenaed by the Arizona State Senate. I’m sure if we got that information, it would assure the Arizona voters that the tabulation machines were never connected to the internet, and also inform us as to where and how they crunched our protected voter data.

Leftest Katie Hobbs, who is focused on raising her profile in any way she can to grab on even more power in our state by running for governor has a vested interest in making sure that nothing negative is found by the Arizona audit.

After all, the 2020 election happened on her watch. And she was the statewide official in charge of the elections, draw your own conclusions. We’re going to continue to keep you updated on the audit and on other important issues. And remember, here at the Republican Party of Arizona, it is always America first.

See you next time!