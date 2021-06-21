https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-senate-adjourn-arizona-audit-results-released-not-scheduled-reconvene-2022/

The Arizona Legislature is preparing to adjourn for the year and go home until January 2022, leaving their post BEFORE the Arizona audit report is produced and legislation can be created.

If the AZ Senate does not delay sine die (the end of session), new election laws will not be created until they meet again next January. If it is found that fraud occurred in Maricopa County, the legislature will not be able to consider withdrawing electors.

AZ State Senator Kelly Townsend tweeted about this after Christina Bobb with OAN reported that “the Arizona Legislature will need to carefully consider withdrawing their electors”

We won’t be able to address this if we go home for the year. pic.twitter.com/NOH6V8XjJq — Senator Kelly Townsend (@AZKellyT) June 18, 2021

Unless AZ Governor Doug Ducey calls a special session, Legislators will go home until January and no action will be taken.

Senator Kelly Townsend told TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson:

“We normally go home in early May. However, this is not a normal year because we are still in a state of emergency and the audit is still underway. I cannot support going home under these circumstances. We saw last year that it is problematic for the Legislature not to be at the table while dictates are being issued.”

If you want to see action taken on the results of this audit before January, call your legislators in Arizona and demand that they delay sine die!

