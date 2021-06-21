https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/australian-senate-bans-marxist-critical-race-theory-aussie-classrooms/

The Australian Senate voted on Monday to ban the Marxist Critical Race Theory from classrooms Down Under.

The bill passed 30-28. There were 28 senators who believe the Marxist and racist indoctrination of children is totally acceptable.

Liberalism is a disease.

The Daily Telegraph reported:

The Senate voted Monday night to call on the federal government to keep contentious “critical race theory” doctrines out of the national curriculum. By a vote of 30-28, the Senate supported a notice of motion put forward by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson calling “on the federal government to reject critical race theory from the national curriculum.” Critical race theory is a contentious set of doctrines with roots in academia that believes societies like Australia are built on structural racism and that people can be divided into categories of “oppressor” or “oppressed” based on their race, gender, or ethnicity. A proposed revised version of the Australian Curriculum came under fire earlier this year when critics claimed that it was introducing critical race theory concepts into the classroom and downgrading Australia’s British and Judeo-Christian heritage.

