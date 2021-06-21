https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d1faf0bbafd42ff586a840
NEW YORK — A video shows three men surrounding a 33-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and attack him. One of the suspects…
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office has announced that pardons for nine jailed Catalan separatist leaders, who’d been handed sentences ranging from nine to 13 years behind bars, have been approved b…
The CDC canceled an emergency meeting where advisers were slated to discuss links between the COVID-19 vaccine and over 200 potentially lethal cases of heart-related side effects in teen boys so that…
GameStop raised more than $1 billion in its latest stock sale, capitalizing on a newly arrived and fervent army of online investors…
The setback comes amid a drop in the nation’s vaccination rate and difficulties in convincing younger Americans in particular to seek out the shot….