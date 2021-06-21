https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d1a690bbafd42ff586a535
More than 46,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent to Covid-19. Families say finding even basic grief counseling has been difficult….
There is a slew of local City Council and citywide races, but all eyes are on the mayoral race in which eight Democrats and two Republicans are vying to be the main candidates in the Nov. 2 general el…
In the latest protests over the government’s energy reform plan, workers downed tools at EDF and Engie nuclear power sites and hydropower stations, and electricity generation fell by 3.12%….
46: Biden weighs ban on China’s solar material over forced labor Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh on 90th day as migration czar Sinema defends filibuster ahead……