April Moss, the CBS 62 reporter who we told you about this morning, was just threatened with termination by Chief Engineer Chuck Davis at the news agency after seeing her weather segment yesterday. But he didn’t just threaten her job, he demeaned her for trying to get these policies changed by going public about it.

I get that the guy might not like how she broke news reporter protocol by making her announcement, but he turned into a royal butthole by demeaning her like he did. It was really kinda hard to listen to.

Not only did Davis say he would recommend the company fire her, he tried to make her feel like a heel for fighting against these discriminatory policies by speaking out against them with Project Veritas. And this is after she fought this from within the company, the proper way, and he knew it.

