The leftist media has lined up and decided that critical race theory should be an essential component of public education, and that’s a good thing; it shows that Christopher Rufo has been successful in bringing the issue to the forefront and acting as a clearinghouse for whistleblowers stuck in three-day reeducation camps about undoing white culture. In June alone, The Intercept, the Washington Post, the Washington Post (again), MSNBC’s Joy Reid, NBC News, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, Vanity Fair, and more have written or talked about critical race theory being the ultraconservative bogeyman and a cog in the “moral panic machine.” How dare those dimwitted parents “storm” school board meetings and air their concerns.

Rufo has been cast as the villain in many of these pieces and segments, and now he’s providing New York magazine with a quote they can use in their piece about him and critical race theory.

New York magazine’s @onesarahjones is rushing to the defense of state-sanctioned racism and preparing another lazy hitpiece against our movement. She’s asked for comment and I’ll provide it publicly: pic.twitter.com/KG2A0Qnkvg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2021

No such thing as bad publicity? All the attention and sloppy, obviously biased reporting simply confirm what’s happening. When I did my research on the roots of this movement, no one paid any attention. Absent publicity #TheDiversityMachine expanded relentlessly. — Frederick R. Lynch (@FrederickRLynch) June 21, 2021

Rufo’s taking his own advice and referring to CRT in schools as “state-sanctioned racism,” and that’s the problem: he’s changing the discourse.

I’m proud to announce the Critical Race Theory Briefing Book, a policy and communications guide for families, schools, and legislative leaders. You’ll find definitions, quotations, stories, language, and model policies—everything you need to fight CRT.https://t.co/qmbBCRLWGy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 7, 2021

