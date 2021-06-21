http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ul8PEDpA7ms/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) argued that “every city and every state is a border city and border state,” because of drug trafficking and the movement of migrants all across the country.

Gonzales said, “I’d argue that every city and every state is a border city and border state, whether that’s the fentanyl and the drugs that are coming over, whether that’s the over 800,000 illegal immigrants that are having to be displaced and sent all over the country, or whether that’s the 80,000 unaccompanied children. They’re not just — they’re not staying in Texas. They are literally going to all 50 states. It’s encouraging to see Gov. DeSantis and others kind of lend a hand in this fight. It really feels as if Texas is alone on this issue, and it shouldn’t be that way. You know, the federal government, Joe Biden in particular, caused this problem, and it’s really only when the federal government kind of reverses some of their issues is when they’re going to solve it.”

