Coggon, IA – The suspect accused of shooting a Linn County sheriff’s deputy during an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday night has been apprehended, according to police.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirmed early Monday afternoon that 36-year-old Chicago resident Stanley Donahue has been taken into custody.

Shortly before his arrest, the sheriff’s office issued an alert describing Donahue as “a person of interest” and warned he should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Details regarding Donahue’s apprehension have not been released.

It is unclear what charges he might face.

“Outstanding efforts by multiple agencies resulted in this person being taken into custody without further violence,” Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner tweeted. “This is [cooperative] law enforcement at its best.”

The attack occurred at Casey’s General Store located at 5110 Highway 13 at approximately 10:19 p.m. on Sunday, the LCSO said in a press release.

Deputies responded to the store after receiving a report of an alarm at that location.

LCSO said that when one of the deputies entered the building, “he was immediately met by an armed suspect.”

The gunman fired multiple rounds at the deputy, striking him several times.

The shooter then fled the scene in a van, the LCSO said.

Another responding deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and began pursuing the alleged gunman, who ultimately crashed on North 3rd Street and took off on foot.

A LCSO K9 tracked the suspect to the area of Highway 13 and Aldrich Road, where he lost his scent, according to the department.

Multiple agencies from across northeast Iowa responded to the area to assist in the manhunt.

The sheriff’s office issued a tweet overnight asking residents to stay inside and to keep their doors and vehicles locked.

The wounded deputy was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with serious injuries, the LCSO said.

He was listed in stable condition on Monday afternoon.

“This was a tragic and needless shooting that resulted in serious injuries to one of our deputies who was merely doing his job to protect the citizens of Linn County,” Sheriff Gardner said in the press release.

Casey’s General Store spokesperson Katie Petru said no employees were injured during the armed robbery or the shooting, the Dallas County News reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the deputy who was shot during this horrific event,” Petru said. “We are also focused on our team members and ensuring they have the support they need.”

The last time a KCSO deputy was shot in the line of duty was in 1973, Sheriff Gardner told the Dallas County News.

