https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hero-cops-save-teen-from-suicidal-jump-raw/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Quick thinking saved this young girl’s life
Deputy Jenkins was negotiating with the juvenile when she let go of the rail to jump. Jenkins immediately grabbed her hand before she could fall and secured her to the rail with handcuffs. The team then successfully rescued the juvenile by using a fire engine ladder, and DFC Rainey secured her, safely bringing her to the ground after an hour of negotiations.