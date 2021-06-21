https://www.rightjournalism.com/did-kamala-harris-host-us-senators-to-celebrate-juneteenth-with-black-servers-standing-behind-them-photos/

The Jamaican professor Donald Harris, father of Kamala Harris wrote an article for Jamaica Globe, in which he claimed that his maternal grandmother was descended from an Irish plantation owner named Hamilton-Brown. Reuter’s fact-checkers were unable to find conclusive evidence that Harris was indeed related to Brown.

In his Jamaica Global article, Harris claimed to be descended from the 19th-century planter and slave owner Hamilton Brown. He wrote:

“My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town) and to my maternal grandmother Miss Iris (née Iris Finegan, farmer and educator, from Aenon Town and Inverness, ancestry unknown to me). The Harris name comes from my paternal grandfather Joseph Alexander Harris, land-owner and agricultural ‘produce’ exporter (mostly pimento or all-spice), who died in 1939 one year after I was born and is buried in the church yard of the magnificent Anglican Church which Hamilton Brown built in Brown’s Town (and where, as a child, I learned the catechism, was baptized and confirmed, and served as an acolyte).” [Emphasis is added].

There is no doubt that Hamilton Brown was a prominent plantation owner in Jamaica during the first half of the 19th century, owned slaves, and also advocated against the abolition of slavery and sought to downplay the difficult working and living conditions of slaves in Jamaica.

Such claims were shared widely in the aftermath of the first round of Democratic primary debates, during which Harris brought racial issues to the fore by criticizing primary rival and former Vice President Joe Biden’s legislative record on busing, which she called “hurtful” to her as a black woman.

And the internet sleuths found another “damming” photo from VP Harris.

People online called Harris for toasting with US Senators as a sign of celebration of Juneteenth while black servers are standing behind them, they even call the VP and the senator modern slave-owners.

Photos below:

And here are the Tweets that are slowly becoming viral:

The US VP Kamala Harris hosting US senators during the week of the end of Slavery, with Black Servers. So much for Juneteenth!! pic.twitter.com/un4DRzY38G — Italia 🇺🇸 (@italia_patriot) June 21, 2021

Many more are spreading these images that contain information that is not real.

First, the photos are not from Juneteenth!

These photos came from last week when Harris hosted a dinner party for a bipartisan group of female senators at her official Washington, DC, residence on Tuesday as the New York Post reported.

And second, the woman that is standing behind Kamala is probably her chief of staff Tina Flournoy.

Image below:



As much as these Senators look like modern slave-owners because they threat Americans as their slaves, the images shared online contain some fake information!

