Leftist MSNBC host Joy Reid has repeatedly defended critical race theory and criticized anyone who opposes it.

Just 10 days ago, she hopped on Twitter to assert that CRT is not being taught in U.S. elementary and secondary schools but then added that people who are scared of CRT being taught to K-12 students in American schools are apparently OK with “Confederate Race Theory” being taught in schools, where youngsters are reportedly being taught “slavery was not so bad.”

On Thursday, Reid and her guest, Harvard Law professor Annette Gordon-Reed, blasted critics of CRT by claiming that the topic is a law school technique and reiterated the claim that CRT is not being taught to K-12 students.

“It’s a distraction,” Gordon-Reed said. “No one is teaching critical race theory K through 12.”

During the segment, Reid quoted from and criticized Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo, a longtime opponent of CRT who has worked to expose how it and racial woke-ism has permeated American schools, universities, and businesses.

Reid decried efforts by Rufo and other CRT opponents for “basically using critical race theory as a brand name.”

Following the segment, Rufo posted a clip from the interview and challenged Reid to debate him on CRT on her show.

“@JoyAnnReid has denounced me by name multiple times on her show,” Rufo wrote. “But she doesn’t have the courage to invite me on as a guest.”

“She knows that I will crush her critical race theory apologetics any day of the week,” he added.

Reid did not take kindly to Rufo’s fightin’ words and accused him of being “weirdly aggressive” about the whole thing — and, of course, she went after his race, saying he was making “White Man Demands.”

“This is a weirdly aggressive way to get yourself on TV, Christopher,” she tweeted. “Why not just contact my booking producers like a normal person, rather than going with the White Man Demands option?”

Then to make it clear that he’s pretty much a nobody in her world, she added, “I had never even heard of you until @oneunderscore__ piece exposing your plot to rebrand CRT.”

But Rufo wasn’t taking Reid’s response lying down.

“I’m not ‘demanding’ anything; I’m challenging you to a debate about critical race theory,” he replied. “The real question: are you going to accept this challenge or not?”

He summed up Reid’s stance thusly: “I am allowed to attack you on television, but you are not allowed to challenge my assertions because white man.”

Townhall political editor Guy Benson was more explicit in calling out Reid’s comments: “Trash him, then instantly play the race card when he asks to come on and respond.”

No word yet on whether Reid will have Rufo on her show to debate CRT.

