The national Latino networks have kept silent following the vicious shooting of a Puerto Rican couple in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, proof evident that “hate crimes” only get reported when appropriate for their political agenda.

As WGN reports:

A 24-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 20s was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 3200 block of West Division Street at approximately 9:13 p.m. when two to three unknown perpetrators attacked them and began shooting. The man was struck once to the head and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was struck to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

The horrific video of the shooting has achieved social media virality, and yet not a single mention on the Latino networks. The couple was dragged out of their car and shot at point-blank range. The man, Gyovanny Arzuaga, died and his girlfriend and mother of his two children remains in critical condition. None of this seemed to matter to Univision or Telemundo, the two main networks for the nation´s Hispanic market.

The Latino networks devoted mere seconds to this weekend’s violence in Chicago, wherein 21 persons were shot. Instead, the networks chose to focus on drug gang killings in northern Mexico.

Sad to say, but these networks are more interested in stoking racial grievances by devoting full segments to every last instance where an Anglo tells someone to “Speak English”. A quick search on the subject by MRC Latino turned up a number of reports, including these two, one from Telemundo, the other from Univision, that aired during the Trump administration and fit perfectly with their race grievance agenda.

Watch:

The silence is deafening and it will continue to be. Now that the liberal media darlings are in charge, the only thing that matters to Latino media is that massive numbers of undocumented immigrants enter into the United States through an increasingly open border.

