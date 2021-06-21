https://www.dailywire.com/news/media-silent-after-hunter-biden-found-to-have-used-anti-asian-slur

While texting about his cousin’s offer to find him sexual partners, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden referred to Asian women by the racial slur “yellow.”

In a series of text messages last January 26, Caroline Biden tried to help Hunter get over his breakup with his deceased brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, by setting him up with the fashion model of his choice.

“Do you want foreign or domestic. I can’t give you f***ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it,” she texted.

“Domesticated foreigner is fine. No yellow,” Hunter Biden replied.

Biden, who was 49 at the time, asked cousin Caroline — the daughter of Hunter’s uncle Jim Biden — to find women less than half his age, because “it’s incredibly easy to impress a 24 year old.”

The first son’s negative remarks about women of East Asian descent came during the same time frame that he used the n-word in text messages to his lawyer, George Messires.

The media blacked out stories about Biden’s use of the n-word, as well.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe cited Hunter Biden’s insensitive vocabulary as one of numerous examples of a Democratic double standard. “Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is a member of a whites-only beach club, the Gov of Virginia either wore black face or a Ku Klux Klan robe, and Joe Biden said he didn’t want his kids to grow up in a racial jungle. But Democrats want to lecture about racism in America,” she wrote on Twitter. “And Hunter Biden casually uses the N word.”

And Hunter Biden casually uses the N word…almost forgot about him. https://t.co/WZ5gCEqVH4 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 21, 2021

Although the legacy media have reported, magnified, or invented every potentially racially divisive remark made by any conservative or member of the Trump family, most media outlets have refused to cover Hunter Biden’s racial comments. The Associated Press, Reuters, the New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News have yet to report a single story on Hunter Biden’s use of either racially charged term.

The explosive messages — which come from a recovered laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden which he reportedly left at a Delaware repair shop — were first reported by the conservative UK-based newspaper the Daily Mail.

“Anyone gonna talk about the scandal of foreign media, never US corporate media, breaking these stories?” asked Benjamin Weingarten, the deputy editor of Real Clear Investigations. Another commentator greeted the news by saying, “I guess Hunter won’t be advertising his paintings for sale to rich Chinese women.”

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, the rare actor who is an outspoken conservative, focused on the media’s double standard. “It’s O.K. for Biden’s son to use racist slurs, and no one says a word—not the media, no one,” he said in an online video. “Why was it O.K. to beat down President Trump with cruel intentions against his beautiful family? Why was it O.K. to constantly harass them?”

“The world has been turned upside down with negativity from the media and from the Left, and this is a disgrace,” Voight concluded.

While the media largely dismissed the revelations of potential corruption contained on Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop, and social media blocked users from sharing the New York Post story about the computer, federal authorities announced they had resumed an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals, lending credibility to it as a source. Its revelations continue months of bad news for President Biden, who said he launched his 2020 presidential campaign to fight racists in a “battle for the soul of his nation.”

Despite the media boycott of anti-Biden stories, the legacy media amplified every hint that President Trump or his family might be racist, especially if their words could be blamed for resultant violence. Legacy media outlets continue to cite President Trump’s use of the term “China flu” as being responsible for a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Could Asians be equally threatened by Hunter Biden’s use of this slur, which harkens back to antiquated notions of “The Yellow Peril,” which unleashed torrents of anti-Chinese sentiment that culminated in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the interning of Japanese Americans by Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II? Or should Asian women be grateful not to attract the sexual attention of Hunter Biden?

