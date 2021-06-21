https://noqreport.com/2021/06/21/miracle-georgia-fulton-countys-richard-barron-reportedly-finds-1500-chain-of-custody-forms-after-reporting-all-were-missing-for-months/

Richard Barron, Georgia Fulton County Elections Board Director performed a miracle this past week. He located more than a thousand chain of custody documents for the county that have been missing since the 2020 Election.

What a shock.

The Georgia Star News has been reporting for months on the massive amount of documentation legally required in the 2020 Election that has been missing. Every ballot in the election is required to be tracked from when the vote was cast to the point where the ballot was counted and stored for future audits if needed.

The Star reported only a few months ago that Georgia was missing chain of custody documentation on over 350,000 ballots:

Five Months Since the Election, Georgia Still Lacks Legally Required Chain of Custody Documentation on 355,000 Votes (Most All Likely for Joe Biden) Then only a week ago it was reported that Fulton County Georgia was missing chain of custody documentation on 18,900 ballots in the county. Fulton County Georgia […]

