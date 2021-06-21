http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/i9jmCspZUag/more-evidence-that-black-lives-matter-is-a-fraud.php

Not everyone associated with the Black Lives Matter movement is a crook, but a lot of them are. We know that Patrisse Khan-Cullors, one of BLM’s founders, has bought more than $3 million worth of luxury real estate in recent months. Being a BLM activist is a lucrative gig, with American corporations throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at the various BLM entities. God only knows what they do with it. Trying to get to the bottom of BLM’s finances is like tracing Mafia money.

Now, another Khan-Cullors grift has come to light. The New York Post reports: “Nonprofit tied to Patrisse Cullors failed to disclose significant donations.”

Dignity and Power Now, a group started by former BLM boss Khan-Cullors in 2013, raked in hundreds of thousands in donations but claimed otherwise to the IRS, public documents show. It received at least $225,000 in 2016, but told the IRS that the charity had not made more than $50,000 that year, according to public filings. Failing to meet that revenue threshold meant that the group didn’t have to file a complete federal return, which would outline all of its spending and donations.

As fraudulent behavior goes, this is pitifully dumb. Non-profits like Dignity and Power Now have to report to the IRS, and while that agency is friendly to left-wing organizations, there are limits. The problem is that certain types of donors to non-profits–i.e., other non-profits–have to report their contributions. So the receiving organization can’t report less than what is disclosed by those donor organizations:

It was given $100,000 by the Los Angeles-based Resnick Foundation and $125,000 by the California Initiative, public records for the two donors show. The donation from the Resnick Foundation, a charity controlled by billionaire couple Stewart and Lynda Resnick, was sent to Dignity and Power Now in January 2016, said a spokesman for the Resnick’s Wonderful Company. The donation also appears on the Resnick Foundation’s 2015 federal tax filings, which detail the group’s spending from October 2015 through September 2016. The California Initiative made two separate donations of $100,000 and $25,000 to Dignity and Power Now in 2016, records show. The donations were filtered through Community Partners, a nonprofit that helps administer funds for grassroots charities, according to tax filings. In addition to its apparent failure to disclose the donations to the IRS, Dignity and Power Now did not disclose the cash in its filings to the California Attorney General, which regulates charities in the state.

This is peak 2021. Billionaires donate to BLM, apparently to soothe their consciences, although what they have done wrong, I have no idea. BLM’s grifters, in turn, spend the money on high living and real estate buying sprees. The donor organizations comply with IRS regulations, while the various BLM entities have no idea what they are doing, and blow millions on their leaders’ buying sprees while failing to report honestly to the IRS.

Some would say this is a scandal, but what do you think the chances are that the IRS will crack down on BLM entities the way it did on wholly innocent conservative organizations during the Obama administration? Maybe BLM thinks the IRS is in its pocket. Maybe BLM is right.

