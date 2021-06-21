http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rWxZkHTO7nU/

NBC News national security contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump is a threat to national security because he is using “conspiracy as a deliberate strategy.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked if Trump is still a “clear and present danger.”

Figliuzzi said, “You’re absolutely right. Let’s be clear here. We’re not talking about conspiracies that just spontaneously sprung up from the population as they do urban legends that need to get swatted down or that take on a life of their own. We’re looking at conspiracy as a deliberate strategy, deception as a strategy. You could argue that the former president now out of office has absolutely no guardrails and zero accountability and can engage in this even more often.”

He added, “We are now living in an era where it is true if you say it enough, it becomes reality. Repeated rhetoric becomes someone’s reality. It can be used as a strategy against us and the American people. So we’ve got to get far more educated on this in terms of savviness, digital literacy. We see that language in the new strategy to combat domestic terrorism. But this can’t happen fast enough. Until we fill that out, yes, the former president remains a threat because the conspiracy theories will still be used to move forward his agenda, and people will believe it.”

Figliuzzi added, “We’re dealing with one right now, which is the FBI did it. The FBI orchestrated the entire insurrection on January 6, right? And it has taken on a life of its own in multiple facets from the Revolver online magazine to Tucker Carlson to members of the GOP in Congress.”

