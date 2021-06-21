https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559508-north-carolina-political-operative-pleads-guilty-to-ballot-fraud

A campaign operative at the center of the 2018 North Carolina ballot fraud scandal pleaded guilty on Monday to illegally accepting Social Security benefits when he had been concealing other money that he had earned, The Associated Press reports.

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. pleaded guilty to theft of government property and Social Security fraud and faces up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has been set for Aug. 23.

Dowless was indicted last year after evidence revealed that he had received around $135,000 in 2017 and 2018 for his work on both state and federal campaigns, the AP reports. At the same time, he applied for Social Security benefits in 2018 and claimed to have not been working for the past few years.

Dowless worked on the 2018 congressional campaign for Republican candidate Mark HarrisMark HarrisThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – GOP makes infrastructure play; Senate passes Asian hate crimes bill Hillicon Valley: Intelligence agency gathers US smartphone location data without warrants, memo says | Democrats seek answers on impact of Russian hack on DOJ, courts | Airbnb offers Biden administration help with vaccine distribution Trump sparks debate over merits of voting by mail MORE. Harris initially led his Democratic opponent Dan McCready by several hundred votes before it was revealed that Dowless had collected and filled out hundreds of absentee ballots in a rural North Carolina county.

In February 2019, Dowless was arrested and charged with multiple counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballots.

Harris has claimed to have not been aware that Dowless’s ballot fraud scheme was illegal. Harris’s son John Harris later testified that he had informed his father that he believed Dowless’s actions were illegal, though the elder Harris went on to hire Dowless anyway.

After the scandal broke, the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to call for a new election, which Harris did not run in even though he himself had requested the re-do after months of initially calling for the election board to certify him as the winner.

Republican Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.) went on to win the new election.

