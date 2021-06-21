https://justthenews.com/world/north-korean-leaders-sister-derides-american-official-dismisses-chances-discussions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last Thursday instructed officials to get ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but after a U.S. official characterized Kim’s comments as “an interesting signal,” Kim’s sister indicated that the U.S. has not correctly interpreted the situation.

Last week Kim told officials to prepare for dialogue and confrontation, “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation,” according to the Associated Press.

“His comments this week we regard as an interesting signal,” U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. “And we will wait to see whether they are followed up with any kind of more direct communication to us about a potential path forward.”

“It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself,” the Korean Central News Agency quoted the North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong as saying, according to the AP. “The expectation, which they chose to harbor the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

The top American envoy on North Korean affairs on Monday noted that the U.S. is open to meeting “anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” but emphasized that the Biden administration will persist in pressing North Korea via sanctions due to that country’s nuclear and missile pursuits.

