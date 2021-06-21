https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/patriots-are-you-sick-to-death-of-being-scared-to-death



They say that sex sells. Pffffttttt. It’s fear that sells and some people (and patriots!) seem to thrive on it. They collect danger. Savor it. Bask in it. Enjoy foisting danger and fear on others. They say that sex sells. Pffffttttt. It’s fear that sells and some people (and patriots!) seem to thrive on it. They collect danger. Savor it. Bask in it. Enjoy foisting danger and fear on others. Well, that’s not what AMERICA: The Blog is about and there’s a good reason for that. Read on, Patriots!

Once Upon a Time…





…there were two ladies who enjoyed collecting danger. To an outside observer, collecting danger almost seemed to be their hobby. They played off each other, in the most unhealthy way, collecting and trading dangers with each other like some people collect and trade baseball cards. …there were two ladies who enjoyed collecting danger. To an outside observer, collecting danger almost seemed to be their hobby. They played off each other, in the most unhealthy way, collecting and trading dangers with each other like some people collect and trade baseball cards. Need I tell you they were mother and daughter? One of these women, the Mother, didn’t allow all the dangers of this wicked world to slow her down one iota. Oh, she collected ’em but after foisting ’em on her daughter, she went off and did everything she wanted to, including traveling. Her daughter, on the other hand, was a serious, gentle, fragile soul. She lived by those dangers, never doing anything remotely dangerous. To some she appeared to be waiting out life, hoping to slip into Eternity unscathed where she’d do her real living. She dragged the two generation collection of danger with her through life like Jacob Marley whom Charles Dickens described as having “a chain clasped about his middle. It was long, and wound about him like a tail; and it was made…of cash-boxes, keys, padlocks, ledgers, deeds, and heavy purses wrought in steel.” But instead of ledgers, this poor woman dragged a huge tome carefully inscribed with every single danger that might befall a human being. As you’ve probably guessed by now, none of these collected dangers ever actually happened to either the Mother or the Daughter. Other bad things happened to them, mostly of their own creation, but not the dangers they collected, dreaded and feared. Nevertheless, after a lifetime of trauma, the Daughter began suffering panic attacks. She became agoraphobic, quit driving and became nearly housebound, depending on her daughter to do her shopping, bring her to dentist appointments, etc. She was only 39. When the Third Generation came along, both Mother and Daughter attempted to foist their collected dangers onto that poor girl. I know her well because she is me. While I’ve been told and accept that my matriarchs didn’t realize they were terrifying me when they foisted the Family Danger Collection on me, that seems incredibly naïve. Words have power. The power to build up and the power to terrify. And now you know why I reject, hate, loathe, despise and abominate fear. (Yes, I stole that phrase from Meet Me in St. Louis.)

“If that’s love, somebody goofed.” – Danny Kaye





Anything good taken to extremes becomes toxic. Everything. Yes, that includes love and fear porn. Personally, I’m sick and tired of well-meaning patriots sending out fear porn like it’s going out of style…and twice on Sundays. Anything good taken to extremes becomes toxic. Everything. Yes, that includes love and fear porn. Personally, I’m sick and tired of well-meaning patriots sending out fear porn like it’s going out of style…and twice on Sundays. Vax = Bad. Got it! Move on. End Times A-Coming…sometime or other. = Bad. Got it! Move on. This cockeyed world is the only home we’ve got and we belong here. Regardless of any and all dangers, we’ve got to keep on living and dammit, I intend to enjoy it too. Sometimes, the fear mongers sharing their dire information in the name of “love” don’t seem to understand that. They also don’t seem to understand that we can’t “fix” this cockeyed world. We’ll never be able to brush our hands briskly together and say, “Well! Glad that’s over.” All we can do is battle the evil, win a few, lose a few, every day in our own little way for as long as God gives us breath. I remember my matriarchs telling me, “No one can love you the way we do,” a scene that could’ve been lifted directly from the Discovery channel’s show sMother. Well, to quote Danny Kaye in White Christmas, “If that’s love, somebody goofed.” This struck me one day, a few years ago, when I found myself in a Springtime forest, hunting morel mushrooms, with a group of Amish. Right there in my path was fairly fresh bear scat and I thought how horrified my mother would be if she knew her Precious Baby was in that dangerous situation. Then I looked over 50 feet to where my Amish friend, Ed, was wildly (and successfully!!!) hunting morels (thanks to his recent Lasik surgery) and I knew he was packin’ heat and wouldn’t let a bear get me. (Or let me get lost.) But he’d never hover over me like a mother hen, thank God! That was the day it finally clicked: “Gimme love-at-arm’s-length over isolating, suffocating, too-terrified-to-let-you-live love any day!” And no! I can’t spot a morel to save my life. But I’m really good at spraining my ankles and getting mosquito bites!

“Be Anxious for Nothing.”





Sure. I get it. We’ve got to stay educated and aware, Sure. I get it. We’ve got to stay educated and aware, with our finger on the pulse of the latest shenanigan threatened by Biden , his ilk and the New World Order. But it shouldn’t be our hobby, our obsession, our passion. That ain’t living! It ain’t even Biblical. Whatever happened to, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6) What’s become of, “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6:28-30) That became a favorite verse after it was referenced in You Can’t Take It With You, the Frank Capra movie that most shaped my life philosophy. In the movie, Grandpa Vanderhoff (Lionel Barrymore) asks a bored bank clerk, “Do you like what you’re doing?…Then why do you do it?”. When the clerk inquires how Grandpa Vanderhoff lives, he replies that his family spins a little, toils a little, has a barrel of fun and “The same one that takes care of the lilies of the field” takes care of him. The clerk sees the light, leaves his job and declares himself “a lily.” There’s no place for living in fear if you’re a Child of God. If the worst comes to the worst, there’ll be plenty of time for genuine fear then but borrowing tomorrow’s fear for today is bad for your blood pressure, bad for your cortisol levels, bad for your adrenal glands…and here’s a dirty little secret: most of what we fear never happens anyways. Fighting the Bad is Healthy. Fearing the Bad isn’t.

Well, Patriots, that’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it. At least now you know why you’ve found very little fear porn in AMERICA: The Blog. It’s like Amish Ed always says around a mouthful of butter-fried morels, “They can only kill ya once.”

