Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel’s The Story with Martha MacCallum, former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, accusing him of “spouting Chinese Communist Party talking points” regarding the coronavirus’ potential origins.

A transcript is as follows:

MARTHA MACCALLUM: I think there is understanding of the issues surrounding masks, some of things that were clearly evolving the more we learned about this virus. But the fact that [Fauci] was so deadset about anybody talking about the Wuhan lab, I think it’s pretty tough to separate that from the fact that President Trump kept pointing in that direction. What do you think? MIKE POMPEO: I certainly agree with [Trump]. My critique of Dr. Fauci hasn’t been about him. I don’t give a rip about him. I care about science and getting it right and saving American lives, and he’s been out spouting Chinese Communist Party talking points saying that the Chinese have every incentive to let us know what really happened there. That’s crazy, that’s fundamentally untrue. They have enormous incentive to hide this.

