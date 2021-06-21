https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/portland-is-desperate-for-tourism-ted-wheeler-runs-ad/

Not every day you see a city taking out a full-page NYT ad on its behalf. pic.twitter.com/WIL6y8yVOf — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) June 21, 2021

Portland Runs Full Page Tourism Ad In NYT

Portland ran a pricy full-page Sunday ad in the New York Times promoting tourism after the Portland police riot squad quit Thursday. “Some of what you’ve heard about Portland is true. Some is not. What matters most is that we’re true to ourselves,” Travel Portland wrote in the ad that could have cost up to $250,000.

“After a year of encouraging visitors and locals to support small businesses here and from a distance, it’s time to issue an invitation to come back to Portland. Two sides to the same coin that keeps landing right on its edge. Anything can happen. We like it this way.”

Portland’s Federal Courthouse