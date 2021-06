https://justthenews.com/government/congress/republican-filibuster-kills-democratic-voting-legislation-senate-chamber?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Democratic-backed effort to rewrite American election and voting law failed to surmount a GOP filibuster in the Senate on Tuesday.

The evenly split 50-50 vote on the legislation known as the For the People Act fell short of the 60 votes required to begin debate.

