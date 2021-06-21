https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lt-gen-michael-flynn-2022-wont-be-free-and-fair-election-if-2020-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn argued Tuesday that 2020 voter-fraud issues cannot be forgotten and suggest the issue will reemerge in the upcoming midterms, saying “election integrity is not something that’s gonna go away,”

Flynn told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast on Tuesday, “There’s one thing I learned in my political persecution, the truth will come out – it will come out, and it is coming out. And actually the people of this country, that’s all they want. If it was just mistakes made, people will forgive – the American people will forgive mistakes.”

Flynn as a member of the 2016 Trump campaign, then as White House national security adviser, pled guilty to lying to the FBI only to have President Trump pardon him after the Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the charge.

“But if there’s corruption, criminal activity, and malfeasance, to use your words, then the American people are not — they’re going to be very unforgiving,’ Flynn continued Tuesday. “So it’s better to come out sooner than later because if it comes out later, I’m afraid that the American people will – they’ll take actions into their own hands.”

He spoke as amid GOP-led audits of 2020 presidential election votes in Arizona’s Maricopa County and in Georgia’s Fulton County.

“What I’m trying to encourage is local action has a national impact – get involved in your communities,” Flynn said. “I’m seeing more and more people get involved at the local, you know, township, parishes, and county levels. And American people are not – they’re like a pit bull right now on this election integrity issue, and they’re not going to let go.”

Flynn explained how his nonprofit, America’s Future, is funding election integrity efforts in Maricopa County, and will likely try to help up in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

“All these things are going to happen,” he said. “These are going to happen, whether they like it or not – whether the Democrats like it or not. So election integrity is not something that’s gonna go away. And I am not convinced that we’re gonna have a free and fair election in 2022 unless we get 2020 squared away.

“We have to get it resolved. We have to resolve it. And the American people – I don’t want the American people to feel like, ‘You know what? My vote doesn’t count, so I’m not going to go vote.’ I want them to firmly believe in the election process.”

