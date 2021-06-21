https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/21/shepersisted-sen-kyrsten-sinemas-argument-for-keeping-the-filibuster-troubles-dan-pfeiffer-and-other-dems/

The debate about the Senate filibuster is ongoing, but it’s looking increasingly like it’s going to remain part of the U.S. Senate’s rules, especially after Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed in the Washington Post:

Charles C.W. Cooke pointed out that now two Senate Dems are against eliminating the filibuster:

Obama bro Dan Pfeiffer didn’t like what he read — not one bit:

Other blue check libs aren’t fans of Sinema’s op-ed:

S**t is getting real!

Oh, they will.

