Did Senator Sheldon Whitehouse belong to an all-white private beach club? When asked, he thought he did, but the club was going to try harder. The club says it is diverse, but Whitehouse has never seen a person of color there. He doesn’t go there often; he’s not even a member, but his family members are.

You might remember the story of actress Ellie Kemper, who trended on Twitter as “KKK Princess” when an old news clip reported she’d won some sort of pageant at 19 at an organization that integrated before she was even born. Still, she posted a struggle session to social media atoning for “race and privilege” clouding her judgment as a teenager.

Amy Curtis doesn’t have a fancy blue check but she does follow @TwitchyTeam, which makes her very cool, and she posted the Washington Post’s takes side-by-side, along with a righteous rant.

So @washingtonpost — the tones of these headlines are very revealing. pic.twitter.com/tnsQHZHrDh — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

Kemper is forced to apologize for the racist past of an organization that integrated long ago. Whitehouse hid his *ownership* in an exclusive all-white club after vowing to leave, and the media is now finding nuance in what “all-white” may mean. — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

A kid says something stupid and racist 10 years ago and his adult life is ruined by the media. Hunter Biden uses the n-word frequently as an adult and the media just pic.twitter.com/h8cQhpzK74 — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

The bias is so obvious and brazen. The media doesn’t care about race. Or sexism. Or homophobia. They care about power, and about elevating to and preserving power the people with the correct political views. No matter how racist, sexist, homophobic, or otherwise bigoted. — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

They elevated Michael Avenatti, and he was scum. They turned Cuomo into a hero and he killed tens of thousands of seniors and sexually harassed a lot of women. They elevated Rebekah Jones, despite her being a proven liar, criminal, and manipulator. Why? — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

Because they all could be used to “damage” Republicans. It didn’t matter they were all terrible people. Politics is priority for media. And politics is poison. — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

They’ll jump on any story to breathlessly prove how racist we are and when, invariably, that story is a hoax, they’ll shrug and mumble something about furthering dialogue. Jussie Smollet ad nauseam. — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

But real, actual racism? Nah. They don’t care because it’s inconvenient to point out the perpetrators of such racism are usually leftists and Democrats. — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

Leftists do not condemn leftists therefore WaPo will not condemn this guy. They will do all they can to give him a pass. Watch. — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) June 21, 2021

Hence the “is it really all-white” spin. — Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021

Had to be a guy named “Whitehouse”. Don’t even try to tell me God doesn’t have a sense of humor. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) June 21, 2021

Sheldon Whiteclub — JaneJaneJane (@JaneParent6) June 21, 2021

Look at how quickly the accident at the Pride parade was reported as anti-LGBT terrorism and blame placed at the feet of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

