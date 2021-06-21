https://magainstitute.com/the-ohio-brawler-taking-on-the-feds-attorney-thomas-renz-needs-your-help/

We’ve had him on our podcast twice, but you need to know who this quiet man is.

He’s attorney Thomas Renz from Ohio and he’s not taking any guff.

We met Thomas in person on Friday, June 19th, following his dynamic appearance at the ReOpen America Tour conference in Tampa.

In his mild-mannered way, Attorney Renz brought down the packed house. He told attendees that he’s taking on the big dogs because of their constant abuse and deceit. Children are dying because of this injection, and parents are lining up to get their kids jabbed. It’s really an horrific sight to see. Parents who before have resisted feeding their children any GMO’s are now offering up their kids to become GMO’s. It’s akin to a spell that’s taken ahold of America. We wonder aloud why can only a fraction of people see this for what it truly is?

That fraction of truth-seers were in attendance this last weekend at Clay Clark’s ReOpen America Tour, now to be renamed ReAwaken America Tour. More events are coming: Anaheim in July, Grand Rapids in August, Colorado Springs in September, and others to be announced soon.

To watch for events in your area, visit https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

The lies we’ve been told these last 16 months are mind-blowing, life-altering, and downright macabre. How do you quantify which lie is worse? That if you hug Grandma you may kill her? That if you, who aren’t sick, dare to breathe fresh air on a beach you could somehow mysteriously spread a bio-hazard? Or how about if you take an actual life-saving medication–HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE–at the onset of the lab-created COVID-19, that you may die yourself? These lies cannot go unanswered any longer.

Attorney Renz told the story of so-called medical professionals at national journals who raced to combat the true narrative that it may save your life by commissioning a slap-dash study that gave TWICE the LETHAL amount of HCQ to those in the study! He also tells us those doctors are facing jail time, as they should. They, like Tony Fauci, are serial killers, mass murderers, and wicked.

Scientists who committed the CoronaCon are no longer worthy of the title. That’s not science. That’s politics used to defame and defeat a popular President, who’s only crime was that he wanted to help save lives. If there’s any justice in this world, those “scientists” will soon face a firing squad.

If you’d like to assist this David named attorney Thomas Renz in this battle, this fight against the giants, we ask you to please give to support his effort here:

https://renz-law.com

There is a donate pop-up and button to help fight this incredible medical tyranny nationwide.

I know he’s humbled by your support. We saw Tom’s heart this weekend; he’s the real deal and needs America’s help!

MAGA Institute’s Brooke McGowan and Timothy Shea with Attorney Thomas Renz, the real MVP of the legal fight against CoronaCon fascism.

