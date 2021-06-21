https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/abrar-omeish-commencement-speech

Imagine a commencement address that indoctrinates high schoolers with hateful anti-American ideologies. Now, meet Abrar Omeish: a Fairfax County school board member who gave the keynote speech at the graduation ceremony for Justice High School in Falls Church, Virginia.

During her commencement speech on June 7, Omeish told graduates they were entering a world of “racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy,” and encouraged them to remember the word “jihad” while rejecting the concepts of objectivity and neutrality, the Daily Wire reported.

“We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, white supremacy growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty amidst luxury and waste right next door, and the list goes on,” Omeish said during her commencement speech.

“You understand that social justice is only political for those that can afford to ignore it. You understand that ‘neutral’ is another word for complicit. And you have made a choice to take a stand,” she continued.

“Every part of your being may scream in rage at the ways others have wronged you,” but “let compassion for your fellow human beings, not anger or rage — and believe me this is hard to do — fuel you,” she added. But when she continued the speech in Arabic, she told students to remember the word “jihad” — a word defined by Merriam-Webster to mean “a holy war waged on behalf of Islam as a religious duty” or “a crusade for a principle or belief.”

On a recent episode of “LevinTV,” host Mark Levin exposed Omeish’s anti-Israel, anti-American, anti-cop, anti-capitalist agenda for the “Islamist American Marxism” that he believes it is.

Pointing out that Omeish went to Yale for her undergraduate degree before attending Georgetown University (reportedly on a full scholarship,) Mark argued that the Muslim board member can’t stop pushing her divisive notions of how horrific America is, even as America has embraced her with open arms.

Mark also noted that Omeish’s Libya-born father was one of the founders of the Dar al-Hijrah mosque, which was attended by two of the 9/11 hijackers, the 2009 Fort Hood shooter, and Imam Anwar al-Awlaki, one of the leading Al Qaeda terrorists killed by a drone strike during the Obama administration.

“This is right down the line with the hardcore American radical Marxist agenda,” Mark said. “[Omeish] is the daughter of a recent immigrant and this is what she’s pushing: ‘This is how horrific America is.’ This is a high school that is filled with recent immigrants and it’s … anti-America, anti-Israel, anti-capitalism, anti-cop.”

“So her agenda, her cultural upbringing, her father’s lessons are now enshrined in the Fairfax County school system, the largest school system in the state of Virginia. This is going on all over the country,” Mark warned. “We are raising a generation of anti-American, anti- American history, anti-capitalism youth. A nation cannot survive when one generation after another hates its own country. This is the gravest threat we face today.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

