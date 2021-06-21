https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-offers-back-katko-primary-challenger-after-trumps?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump is offered to back a primary challenger of New York Rep. John Katko, a fellow Republican who voted in January to impeach Trump.

Trump made the offer in a letter to the the Onondaga County Conservative Party. Katko was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. He represents New York’s 24th Congressional district, based in Syracuse, in Onondaga County.

The letter was written on top of a news article by Syracuse.com titled “Onondaga County Conservative Party dumps John Katko over Trump impeachment vote,” according to The Hill.

“A great move,” Trump wrote over the article. “Katko will never win again. He is bad news. Please thank all, including those in Wayne and Cayuga – and now Onondaga.”

“I won big in area. Will help with campaign – find a great candidate,” Trump also wrote.

Bernie Ment, the Onondaga party chairman, said after receiving the letter that the party is waiting until redistricting is done in New York before naming a candidate to run against Katko, who in office since 2015.

