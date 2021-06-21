https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-says-election-was-rigged-claims-he-won-georgia-blasts-state?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump claimed in a statement on Tuesday that the 2020 election was “rigged,” and that he really won the state of Georgia during the presidential contest.

“Georgia now plans to remove over 100,000 ‘obsolete and outdated’ names off their voter rolls. Doing this, they say, will ensure voting files are up to date, while at the same time ensuring voter integrity in future elections. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE LAST ELECTION? WHY WASN’T THIS DONE PRIOR TO THE NOVEMBER 3RD PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, where they had us losing by a very small number of votes, many times less than the 101,789 figure? This means we (you!) won the Presidential Election in Georgia. But don’t fret, much other information will soon be revealed about Georgia—and other States as well. It is coming out FAST and FURIOUS. The 2020 Presidential Election was rigged!” Trump declared.

On Monday during an exclusive interview with Just the News’ “Water Cooler” on Real America’s Voice, Trump said that he has “not conceded” the 2020 presidential race.

“Making sure Georgia’s voter rolls are up to date is key to ensuring the integrity of our elections,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “That is why I fought and beat Stacey Abrams in court in 2019 to remove nearly 300,000 obsolete voter files before the November election, and will do so again this year. Bottom line, there is no legitimate reason to keep ineligible voters on the rolls.”

“Other than the regular monthly removals of voter files for felony convictions and death, this is the first major cleaning of the voter rolls since 2019,” the release on the Georgia secretary of state’s website noted. “Federal law makes it impossible to conduct list maintenance during general election due to federal mandates before federal elections that force states to rely on voter rolls that may include some obsolete files.”

