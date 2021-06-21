https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-trans-olympic-athlete-allegedly-remarked-about-exploding-presidents-head-reports

A transgender Olympic athlete that qualified as an alternate to represent the United States at this year’s Summer Olympics remarked last year about exploding former President Donald Trump’s head, which follows disturbing revelations that the athlete said they wanted to burn the American flag at the games.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong reported about the remarks that Wolfe made, which apparently happened last year.

“I would never say that someone should explode the head of the president. That would be illegal,” Wolfe wrote in Facebook comments, according to a screenshot posted by Cheong. “But I will say ‘with dynamite.’ Because that’s just a sentence fragment and doesn’t actually mean anything. It’s not necessarily related to the sentence that came before it.”

Fox News also highlighted Wolfe’s comments about exploding the head of the president. Wolfe also wrote on Facebook: “My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium.”

The post, which included a link to an article on a far-left blog that was attacking the Trump administration, continued: “This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children.”

Wolfe claimed in a statement that anyone who thinks the post suggests hatred of America is “sorely mistaken,” despite Wolfe’s statement noting a desire to burn an American flag on the world stage while representing the U.S.

“One of the reasons why I work so hard to represent the United States in international competition is to show the world that this country has morals and values, that it’s not all of the bad things that we’re known for,” Wolfe claimed. “I take a stand against fascism because I care about this country and I’m not going to let it fall into the hands of fascists after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from taking hold abroad. As a citizen who wants to be proud of my home country, I’m sure as hell not going to let it take hold here.”

Wolfe wrote on Instagram earlier this month:

It’s taking a bit to fully register that after so many years of work we finally have the @teamusa bmx freestyle squad for the @olympics, and that after so much work and overcoming so many obstacles that I’ve qualified to represent the United States as the alternate rider. I am positively a different person than when I set off on this journey and I’m so grateful for every experience along the way and I’m so excited and honored to keep working so I’m ready to shred in Tokyo in case I’m needed. Huge congratulations to @hannah_roberts_bmx and @perrisbenegas for being named as the competition riders and I can’t wait to watch y’all crush it in the games and cheer you on 🇺🇸 As always my feels were too much to fit in a caption so swipe for my thoughts on what this accomplishment means to me.

