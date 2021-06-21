http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Io6ElIlMZ9w/559379-united-ceo-warns-of-possible-pilot-shortage

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said on Sunday that the U.S. could face a possible pilot shortage.

During an interview with “Axios on HBO,” Kirby said the United States could face the shortage because the military is not producing as many pilots as it did previously.

“The military produces far fewer pilots today than they did … in the Cold War era,” Kirby told Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby also mentions the recent launch of the Aviate Academy, where United hopes to train a new generation of pilots. They have committed to 50 percent of the class being people of color and women.

Kirby’s comments come as American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights through the next couple of weeks, citing a heavy uptick in travel, labor shortages and weather as contributing reasons.

Air travel has increased since most Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed restrictions for vaccinated people.

The Hill has reached out to United Airlines for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

