The administration of President Joe Biden rejected a plea from Venezuela’s illegitimate dictator, Nicolas Maduro, to lift sanctions imposed on his socialist regime by President Joe Biden, according to a State Department spokesperson who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.

The State Department did not respond to a request to confirm the statement. The department had previously said that the Biden administration has no plans to lift the sanctions.

In an interview with Bloomberg last week, Maduro called on Biden to lift U.S. sanctions and end the “demonization of Venezuela.” The State Department spokesperson rejected the request, saying that Maduro needs to do more to restore democracy before any changes in policy by the United States.

The spokesperson said the United States still views Maduro as an illegitimate president and recognizes only Guaidó as the interim leader.

Former President Donald Trump imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela during his term in response to an election the United States deemed rigged. Trump had recognized Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president after the election—a move followed by a large number of the leaders of the free world.

The State Department spokesperson told Bloomberg that Maduro would have to engage with Guaidó, resolve the country’s political impasse, restore economic and political freedoms, and lay the ground work for free and fair elections before the Biden administration would consider lifting any sanctions.

The spokesperson said the United States would work with its partners to maintain pressure on Venezuela as long as “repression and corrupt practices” by Maduro and his henchmen continue.

During the Bloomberg interview, Maduro said that his “government” has no dialogue with the United States. He blamed the silence on “permanent extortion” by Venezuelan voters in Florida.

Under Trump, the United States banned Maduro’s Venezuela from U.S. financial markets and forbid trading in Venezuelan debt. Washington also prohibited business transactions with Petróleos de Venezuela, the state-owned oil company.

Maduro claimed in the interview that the sanctions are preventing Venezuela from paying its foreign debt, adding that he had a plan to pay back bond holders. The State Department spokesperson said Maduro’s inability to pay stemmed from his economic mismanagement.

Venezuela was a thriving, oil-rich nation before Maduro and his predecessor imposed their crippling socialist policies. The ensuing economic crisis has left the nation desolate, with millions struggling to secure basic living needs.

