Even a broken clock is right twice a day. The World Health Organization is worse than a broken clock. They’re a corrupt, CCP-controlled pseudo-science entity that is likely participating in the push by the globalists at the World Economic Forum to usher in The Great Reset. But, like a broken clock, they did get a thing or two right about Covid-19.

One such correct guidance is not to vaccinate children. This shouldn’t even be a question considering how limited the effects of Covid-19 are on young people, children in particular. It has proven to be much less deadly, virulent, and prevalent in children than in adults. They should not even be in the vaccination conversation. The World Health Organization agrees. According to their website:

Children should not be vaccinated for the moment. There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults. However, children should continue to have the recommended childhood vaccines.

Vaccine-pushers in America incessantly call on skeptics to “follow the science” regardless of how questionable it is. They often invoke the WHO, saying they are the gold standard for medical advice. Yet they’re blatantly ignoring the WHO’s advice on this particular issue. Today, the push to vaccinate America’s children is bordering on lunacy, not just because it shouldn’t be necessary but also because it ignores the multitude of vaccine adverse reactions.

Last Friday’s VAERS data dump indicated seven children have died from the vaccines and 271 serious adverse events have followed vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds. That is already more child deaths following vaccinations than any approved vaccine in American history.

According to Andy Dick at Ron Paul Institute:

In America, national, state, and local governments are pulling out all the stops to advance giving experimental coronavirus shots to children down to the age of 12. Up next, babies and children up to age 11. The shots are “safe and effective,” the propagandists proclaim. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has a different approach. The WHO says do not vaccinate children, at least not yet.

Anyone who has the gall to say “follow the science” and still believes children should be vaccinated for Covid-19 are epitomizing cognitive dissonance. One does not need to be an “anti-vaxxer” to realize children should not be guinea pigs.

