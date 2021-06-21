https://justthenews.com/government/congress/vice-president-harris-votes-confirm-kiran-ahuja-helm-opm-breaking-50-50-senate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Kamala Harris served as the tie-breaking vote to confirm Kiran Ahuja to serve as the director of the Office of Personnel Management.

Harris’s vote tipped the scale after lawmakers deadlocked 50-50 in a party-line vote on the Biden nominee.

The Senate is currently comprised of 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and 2 Independents who caucus with the Democrats, but Democrats control the majority due to the vice president’s tie-breaking vote.

