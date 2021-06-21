https://www.theblaze.com/news/eric-adams-volunteer-stabbed-icepick

Surveillance video captured the brutal stabbing of a campaign volunteer for the leading Democratic mayoral candidate in New York City.

Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and retired police officer, told reporters on Sunday that one of his volunteers had been stabbed earlier in the day.

Adams said the 42-year-old volunteer was stabbed outside the campaign office in the Bronx.

“He was a volunteer that came out every day, and actually video shows that he was out, giving out, you know, literature for the campaign when he was stabbed multiple times,” Adams said.

According to WPIX-TV, the volunteer and his assailant might have been in an ongoing dispute before the stabbing. Adams told reporters that the volunteer appeared to be in an argument with people in the moment before the assault.

Video obtained by WPIX showed the volunteer talking to a group when a man runs up behind him and begins swinging an object at him.

Here’s the graphic video:

The assailant appears to continue to stab the volunteer after knocking him to the ground. Another man can be seen watching and standing nearby. That man bends down to take something from the volunteer’s cart after the assault.

Police later recovered an icepick and a knife near the scene of the crime. They are looking for both men in relation to the stabbing.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and had surgery for a punctured lung. He was said to be in stable condition, but is reportedly refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Police believe the stabbing has nothing to do with the political campaign. WPIX reported that the victim has over 40 prior arrests.

Adams has taken the lead in the New York City mayoral race from entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. The primary election is Tuesday, and features 13 Democrats and 2 Republicans. The winners will advance to the general election on Nov. 2, 2021.

“This is a young man that had had several brushes with the law, and he was inspired by the campaign, and decided that he wanted to be a part of this movement of change,” said Adams of the volunteer on Monday. “Thank God he’s alive, and we’re praying for his recovery.”

Here’s a local news report about the shocking assault:







2 men wanted in stabbing of Eric Adams campaign volunteer in the Bronx



www.youtube.com



