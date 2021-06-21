https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/21/voxs-aaron-rupar-talked-to-a-catholic-whos-done-with-the-church-if-they-deny-president-biden-the-eucharist/

Vox’s Aaron Rupar took a moment out of his busy schedule posting out-of-context video clips to fill us in on an anecdote; apparently, he talked to a lifelong Catholic who said they’re done with the Catholic Church if President Biden is denied the Eucharist over his support for abortion.

I talked to a lifelong Catholic over the weekend who told me that if Biden is denied the Eucharist they will be done with the Catholic Church https://t.co/9xqno9pQx7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2021

And?

Heavens, how will Christianity recover from this https://t.co/1dlPZeUdkP — America’s Conscience (@saveusculture) June 22, 2021

Well 1700 years it was a good run https://t.co/GeJUarHzz1 — Sam Haselby (@samhaselby) June 21, 2021

Catholics are done for https://t.co/o71F9ZpSc9 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 21, 2021

Who gives a single eff. https://t.co/srRCJGenCZ — Evil Red Kid (@_SourKidz_) June 22, 2021

The whackadoodle from Vox wishes to opine and advise on your faith. https://t.co/ig0NhxG8pM — Tim Wood 🇺🇸⚔️ (@TimOnPoint) June 22, 2021

Congrats on the anecdote. https://t.co/aTFeW4Si2b — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) June 21, 2021

Cool story bro https://t.co/CuDgsmL387 — Agent Michael Scarn FBI (@goducks321) June 22, 2021

I’ll take “Things That Did Not Actually Happen” for $500 Alex. https://t.co/L7XGKyS0kL — Mark (@Mizzou58Steel) June 21, 2021

Doesn’t sound like a Catholic to me. Also, we don’t believe you. https://t.co/LSMLDINjaa — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) June 22, 2021

Sounds like a good deal for the Catholic Church https://t.co/GbkNWDMe5i — Riley 🇺🇸 (@DeusDairyland) June 22, 2021

This isn’t making the point you think it is. Also, find better Catholics. G-d > government. https://t.co/liAHWGUTcX — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 22, 2021

The Church gives no f**ks about your anonymous source or anybody else’s hot take. This is so messed up. https://t.co/9qHmUaJmW0 — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) June 21, 2021

Pope Aaron I knows as much about Catholicism as he does posting videos in context. https://t.co/vgy9lFatqS — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 22, 2021

Given its Rupar, what happened was he inevitably left out the second part of the convo https://t.co/EPJN6otKLX — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) June 21, 2021

If that’s the case they were done with the Catholic Church a long time ago. Biden is just the excuse they were looking for to not show up at mass or in the confessional. https://t.co/haPT9FYSyA — Katie Carney (@kgcarney) June 22, 2021

why should Biden have that much symbolic power over the church, if he’s unwilling to even live up to its basic teachings? https://t.co/MMbW6u6wly — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) June 21, 2021

Imagine molding your religious beliefs based on a politician. https://t.co/zDfWr5uuVe — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) June 21, 2021

At the end of the day, loyalty to the Party becomes your religion. https://t.co/KcAkpUD2oU — Jeff Vandroux 🌴 🌴 🌴 🌴 🌴 🌴 (@vandrewattycpa) June 22, 2021

“I’m going to leave the Catholic Church if they uphold Catholic doctrine” https://t.co/ANSxpcxnQ7 — victory gin woodworker 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@DrunkWoodworker) June 22, 2021

Oh, well, in that case we’d better throw away 2,000 years of tradition and dogma so this guy isn’t butthurt. https://t.co/yJ5n1E78Tj — Massanthrope. AKA THE SCIENCE. (@CallMeMyshkin) June 22, 2021

If only the Catholic Church hadn’t changed their stance on abortion just yesterday. https://t.co/91v7TN2s7N — theRoddick (@theRoddick) June 22, 2021

“I spoke to one person who said they’d abstain from attending church if they don’t get their way” And yet @atrupar doesn’t understand why he’s the laughing stock of media personalities. https://t.co/8YamcUldjt — Anubis (@darealestAnubis) June 21, 2021

Corporate media turd goblin pushing more propaganda for the ruling class globalists once again. Aaron would breathe farts from Biden’s crusty senile sphincter if he could https://t.co/ioTAGeFrcw — Brandon Orselli (@brandonorselli) June 22, 2021

Read the replies to this tweet. It blows my mind that these are the “Catholics” the average parish has bent over backwards to placate and accommodate through pathological banality. “We have to meet them where they’re at.” These people had already apostatized in all but name. https://t.co/OK3CvmdePY — Lady Papist 👶 (@ladypapist) June 22, 2021

They’re already gone if they feel that strongly about it https://t.co/ety7A32heW — Extremely Serene and Calm Zach (@chIoroplast) June 21, 2021

Alt. Headline: Lifelong Catholic Spends Lifetime Ignorant of Catholic Teachings https://t.co/wOsWYZorzv — Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) June 22, 2021

If this episode pushes you out of the Catholic faith, you were just looking for an excuse to leave. Better, IMO, to have these folks outside of the Church than in; their souls were already in need of conversion, now hopefully they’ll recognize it, too. https://t.co/nEvnvjTkNr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 21, 2021

I talked to a lifelong liberal over the weekend who told me that if Biden is denied the Eucharist they will continue being a liberal https://t.co/Wa9jOiS9iI — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 22, 2021

Translation: his friend is going to skip his twice annual Mass attendance and go straight to the bottomless mimosa brunch on Easter. These posts are the Catholic version of “My 6 year old just said about supply side economics…” https://t.co/BvOczcsyKC — Sidge S. Mondo ن​ (@Prof_Pownd) June 21, 2021

And no one gave a shit https://t.co/faW7NOSZGr — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) June 21, 2021

Buncha people acting like the Catholic Church is just some kind of social club. https://t.co/YkzmRL7bdL — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) June 21, 2021

The Church guides you.

You don’t guide the Church.

THAT’S THE POINT. https://t.co/fdhIqdMkTV — Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) June 21, 2021

This didn’t happen and even if it had – no one cares. https://t.co/VaiUBKU8Zy — wuhanboysummer (@wuhanpoolparty) June 21, 2021

If you worship Biden or abortion or the Democratic Party platform then you’re probably not Catholic.

