https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/21/voxs-aaron-rupar-talked-to-a-catholic-whos-done-with-the-church-if-they-deny-president-biden-the-eucharist/

Vox’s Aaron Rupar took a moment out of his busy schedule posting out-of-context video clips to fill us in on an anecdote; apparently, he talked to a lifelong Catholic who said they’re done with the Catholic Church if President Biden is denied the Eucharist over his support for abortion.

And?

If you worship Biden or abortion or the Democratic Party platform then you’re probably not Catholic.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...