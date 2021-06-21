https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/watch-john-solomons-tv-special-8-pm-edt-securing-our-elections-protecting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Watch live at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday as Just the News Founder and Editor in Chief John Solomon explores efforts in several states to audit the 2020 election results so officials can learn how to improve future elections and to update laws to address issues that undermine voter confidence.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Heritage Action for America Executive Director Jessica Anderson, Georgia attorney Bob Cheeley, former Brown County (Wis.) elections clerk Sandy Juno and Jason Snead from Honest Elections join Solomon for the one-hour special.

You can watch it here live as well as on the Just the News Rumble channel, and Real America’s Voice via Channel 219 on the Dish Network and Channel 240 on Pluto.

